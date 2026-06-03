Death toll up to eight after Ukrainian attack on passenger bus in Yenakiyevo — DPR head

DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. The death toll from the Ukrainian attack on a passenger bus in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic has risen to eight, regional head Denis Pushilin told the Zvezda TV channel.

"The death toll from the Ukrainian drone strike on a passenger bus in Yenakiyevo has risen to eight," he said.

On the morning of June 3, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger bus in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic with a strike drone. According to the latest data, eight people were killed and at least 10 were injured. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Terrorist Act). Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the Ukrainian terrorist attack on the bus in Yenakiyevo as a "manhunt."