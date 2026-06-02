MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Kiev is deliberately carrying out inhumane terrorist attacks against peaceful civilians and children, creating a whole new situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Ukraine has decided itself to give the conflict a new dimension, the spokesman said: "The thing is that the Starobelsk college was attacked, which was never a military or similar facility. It was a place where young people and children, mostly girls, studied. The Kiev regime knew this and deliberately destroyed the college. The composition, technical characteristics, and communication devices used prove this. All of this has already been established and publicly revealed."

"Accordingly, if the Kiev regime consciously carries out inhumane terrorist attacks against peaceful civilians and children, this is a totally new dimension," Peskov added.

In the early morning hours of May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dormitory and the building of the Starobelsk pedagogical college in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In response to Ukraine’s actions, on May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the military had transitioned to carrying out systematic attacks on Kiev’s military and industrial facilities.

Speaking at a meeting the day before, Putin noted that with their gravest crimes against children, "the Kiev leadership has opened a new page in their crimes, giving the Ukrainian conflict a new dimension." "Well, this is up to them," the Russian president added.