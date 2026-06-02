Israel-Lebanon ceasefire became cover for further aggression — Russian envoy to UN

UN, June 2. /TASS/. The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon reached in April failed to reduce tensions and became a cover for further Israeli actions, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"We supported the French side's request to hold today's extraordinary Security Council meeting [on the situation in Lebanon], because the situation in Lebanon deserves the closest attention of the international community," Nebenzya noted. "The ceasefire between West Jerusalem and Beirut brokered by Washington on April 17, unfortunately, turned out to be a smokescreen for <...> aggression against Lebanon."

According to the Russian diplomat, while the international community awaited the next round of talks scheduled for June 2 in Washington, "the Israelis continued to methodically expand their occupation zone, razing entire settlements to the ground as part of a scorched-earth tactic."