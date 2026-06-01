MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has torpedoed all of US President Donald Trump's peace efforts while asking for more money, Zelensky’s former press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

According to her, it’s typical of Zelensky to insult his "biggest donor," while asking for more financial assistance. "Behind the sad eyes and victim act, he’s torpedoed every serious peace effort, flip-flopped on negotiations, and now seems to be trying to undermine ratings of the US president," Mendel wrote on X.

According to the ex-spokesperson, Zelensky recently went on US television to "do what he does best: play the helpless victim while attacking Donald Trump and the American people who’ve sent him billions."

Earlier, Mendel made a number of critical remarks about Zekensky and the Ukrainian authorities in general. On May 12, she was entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website as the website’s administrators accused her of "spreading Russian propaganda" and "calling for Ukraine's surrender."