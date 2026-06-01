Wise policies open new stage in China-Russia relations — top Chinese diplomat

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Strategic coordination between Beijing and Moscow and their wisdom are opening a new stage in the promising and rapid development of relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Through bilateral joint efforts, the two countries have continuously enhanced strategic coordination, promoted practical cooperation, and demonstrated mutual wisdom, opening a new stage in the more promising and rapid development of China-Russia relations," Wang pointed out in a message to participants in the Ninth International Conference titled "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era." The message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, as leading world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have always firmly adhered to the international system based on the United Nations and an international order grounded in international law, seeking to create a fair and well-organized multipolar world order, contributing to a fairer and more equal system of global governance and bringing greater stability, constructive dialogue, and cooperation to the international community.