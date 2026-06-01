PM expects Armenia to build new relations with Russia

YEREVAN, June 1. /TASS/. Yerevan will be able to develop new relations with Moscow in light of the new realities, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Our relations with Russia are being reshaped. I view this phase of transformation positively, as we are building a new relationship with Russia in the new situation, and I am confident that we will succeed, especially because we maintain open and honest relations with Russia, with no hidden aspects," Pashinyan pointed out during a live social media broadcast.

At a press conference following a visit to Kazakhstan on May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked how long one could try to have it both ways as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit hosted by Astana had paid a lot of attention to the situation surrounding Armenia. The Russian leader redirected the question to Yerevan. Armenia has announced plans to pursue a policy toward EU integration, which is not compatible with EAEU membership. However, the Armenian leadership has no plans to withdraw from the EAEU at this point.