US escorts about 70 ships through Strait of Hormuz in May — media

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. Over the past three weeks, the US military provided support to about 70 ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed US administration officials.

According to the newspaper, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces provided assistance to the vessels. Most ships turned off their transponders while crossing the strait. US officials did not provide details about the types of ships that were allegedly assisted. Previously, CENTCOM had denied claims that the US military was helping merchant ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation and attacked Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic.