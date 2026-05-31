Ukraine launches four attacks on DPR territory over past day

DONETSK, June 1. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces carried out four attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the department for documenting Ukraine's war crimes at the DPR head's office and government.

"We recorded four armed attacks by Ukrainian formations. No civilian casualties have been reported," the department said.

A residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the strikes.

The statement said the attacks were carried out in the Donetsk, Gorlovka, and Yenakiyevo directions.