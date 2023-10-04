FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be held in six countries

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Six countries will host the FIFA World Cup games in 2030, The Athletic portal reports.

The main hosts of the tournament will be Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The first three games of the World Cup will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The final is to be held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The World Cup games will take place on different continents for the first time.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organize one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030. The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estadio Centenario, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "The FIFA Council also agreed unanimously that the only bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain."

Only countries in Asia and Oceania will be eligible to host the 2034 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.