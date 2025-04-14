KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is remotely mining the village of Guyevo in the Kursk Region using Baba Yaga heavy bomber drones and cluster munitions, the deputy commander of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia's Battlegroup North, known by the call sign Yesenin, told reporters.

He said the regiment’s personnel are working around the clock to clear the area of explosive hazards.

"Now, in Guyevo, where Russian troops are deployed, the entire area is mined by Baba Yagas and cluster munitions: one cluster contains explosives, and the second one scatters [mines]. Our demining and engineering units are working round the clock," Yesenin said.

He also highlighted the critical role of reconnaissance units in evacuating civilians from combat zones, noting that only experienced guides can safely lead people out.

"The most important thing for us is to ensure the safety of civilians. We are used to it, but elderly people and children are not: they scatter in panic when they hear an explosion. When one walks along the path, it is strewn with booby traps and mines," he added.

On April 8, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated the village of Guyevo in the Kursk Region. Russian security agencies previously told TASS that intense fighting was still ongoing in the villages of Gornal and Oleshnya, also in the Kursk Region.

Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region.

The Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Civilians are being evacuated from the border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 74,000 troops since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.