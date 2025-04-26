Trump to meet with Meloni, Starmer, Zelensky in Rome — media

ROME, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump who has arrived in Rome together with his wife Melania to attend the funeral of Pope Francis intends to hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the newspaper La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

Zelensky’s participation in the event was questioned but his name is present in the updated list of delegations from various countries provided to reporters by the press office of the Holy See. As the official program of Trump’s visit suggests, the US president will leave Rome immediately after the funeral Mass in Vatican in the afternoon, the newspaper said.

Trump’s stay in the Italian capital is limited by 15 hours. He is expected to meet with Zelensky at the US ambassador’s residence at Villa Taverna where the US president is staying. Following the meeting, he will leave for the papal farewell ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

Italian media outlets reported earlier that European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen also hopes to hold a meeting with Trump in Rome.

Several dozen heads of state and governments, reigning monarchs and religious figures are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.