US currently has no plans to recognize Somaliland — Trump

NEW YORK, December 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with the New York Post that Washington does not currently intend to follow Israel's lead in recognizing Somaliland.

"No," the publication quotes his answer to the relevant question. "Everything is under study."

Israel became the first country to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" on Friday in a joint declaration, signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar along with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The move includes establishing full-fledged diplomatic relations, sending ambassadors and opening embassies.

Somaliland, located in the northwestern part of Somalia on the Red Sea coast, unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but has yet to receive international recognition.