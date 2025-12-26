MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The French Defense Ministry is planning to reinforce Ukraine’s armed forces with four private military companies (PMCs), whose fighters will be in charge of maintenance of French fighter jets and air defense systems to be supplied to Kiev next year, the internal affairs department at the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region said in a statement.

"France’s Defense Ministry <…> lays a special emphasis on reinforcing the Ukrainian armed forces with fighters from private military companies Amarante, GEOS, Task Force Napoleon, and Defense Conseil International. Mercenaries will be sent to combat zones on allegedly humanitarian and consulting missions," the statement reads.

Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities. "Apart from 'humanitarian' duties, they will be tasked with maintenance of Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets and French-made air defense systems scheduled for delivery in 2026, among other things," according to the statement.

Earlier, TASS reported, citing the Official Journal of the French Republic, that this year, France has legalized the activity of PMCs that will be able to render assistance or fully replace national armies on international missions, including in the zones of armed conflicts. The government gazette refers to PMCs as "reference operators of the Armed Forces Ministry." According to the decree, the use of PMCs will be necessary "to support and promote France’s posture in the changing geopolitical context."