MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Mi-28NM combat helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armor and manpower in an overnight strike in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in a statement on Monday.

"Army aviation crews flying Mi-28NM helicopters delivered overnight strikes by air-launched weapons against massed manpower, armored and military motor vehicles of Ukrainian armed formations in the borderline Kursk Region," the statement reads. "The crews performed the flights using night vision goggles and a new thermal imager, which helps destroy designated targets day and night maximally effectively."

The strikes were delivered by anti-tank missiles against reconnoitered enemy targets, according to the ministry.

After employing the air-launched weapons, the crews safely returned to the airfield of departure, the ministry said.

"According to reconnaissance reports, the Ukrainian army personnel and armor were destroyed," it said.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.