Russia plans to upgrade nuclear triad through 2036 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms program for 2027-2036 envisages upgrading its nuclear triad and creating all-embracing air defenses, according to the Kremlin’s materials prepared for the Russian president’s meeting on the state arms program.

"Special attention is paid to building up the capabilities of land troops, maintaining and modernizing the nuclear triad, creating an all-embracing air defense system and boosting the export potential of Russian armaments and equipment," the materials say.

The state arms program is a long-term planning document that stipulates developing, producing and maintaining the combat readiness of armaments, military and special equipment. The state arms program is approved by the Russian president every five years and is effective for 10 years. The program takes into account all potential threats to Russia’s national security, both existing and future. As of December 2025, the parameters of the state arms program for 2027-2036 have been elaborated and are ready for approval.

The goals of the state arms program include rearming the army, taking into account essential threats. The program embraces the entire range of advanced armaments and relies on the experience of real combat operations.