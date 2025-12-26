African Union condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

PRETORIA, December 27. /TASS/. The African Union has condemned Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland - a province of Somalia - as a sovereign and independent country, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement.

"The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the African Union’s unwavering commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as its full support for the efforts of the Somali authorities to consolidate peace, strengthen State institutions, and advance inclusive governance," the statement reads.

"Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent," the AU chief added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday. Somaliland, located in the northwestern part of Somalia on the Red Sea coast, unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but has yet to receive international recognition.