Two people killed in Japan after 67 cars collide due to icy roads

TOKYO, December 27. /TASS/. After 67 vehicles collided in Japan as a result of a large-scale accident caused by icy roads, two people were killed and 26 others were injured, the Jiji Press agency reported.

The accident reportedly occurred on December 26 at 7:30 p.m. [8:30 a.m. GMT] in the settlement of Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, in the central part of the country. Drivers lost control of their vehicles due to the icy road conditions. As a result of the accident, a fire broke out and approximately 20 cars burned.

Due to the incident, traffic on several sections of the expressway in central Japan was closed indefinitely.