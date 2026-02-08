Kiev replaces battlefield failures with terror attacks on civilians in Russia — diplomat

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, February 8. /TASS/. Being aware of its inability to achieve successes on the battlefield, the Kiev regime replaces its failures with terror attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that the Russian side has always viewed the Kiev regime’s terror attacks as part of a hybrid war. "And where they understand that they cannot achieve a result on the battlefield, where they are failing and will never succeed in achieving any results, which is already obvious, they are seeking to fill these gaps with terror attacks against civilians, against civilian infrastructure," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Soloviov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Zakharova, the Kiev regime’s task is to be an instrument in the hands of those who are seeking to inflict a "strategic defeat on Russia." "This explains assassinations attempts on senior officers of the defense ministry and General Staff, government officials, mass media, and public figures. This is not just an attempt to prevent any contacts or break down the next round of talks. This is part of larger task - to ruin life in our country, by clusters, by areas," she explained.