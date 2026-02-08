FACTBOX: What we know about detention of suspects in attack on senior Russian general

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service reported nabbing the gunman who attempted to kill a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and a suspected male accomplice.

On February 6, an attempt on the life of Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev was carried out in northwestern Moscow. The senior Russian Defense Ministry official was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

TASS has collected key details about the assassination attempt.

Detainees

- The two suspected accomplices are Russian citizens Viktor Vasin, born in 1959, and Zinaida Serebritskaya, born in 1971, who has fled to Ukraine, the FSB told TASS.

- With assistance from UAE partners in Dubai, the suspected attacker, Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, was detained and extradited to Russia. A native of Ukraine’s Ternopol Region, Korba has dual Ukrainian-Russian citizenship, the case revealed.

- Work to find and identify the organizers of the assassination attempt on Alekseyev’s life is ongoing.

Details

- A Makarov pistol with a silencer and three bullets were found at the scene of the attack, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

- Korba arrived in Moscow in December on instructions from Ukrainian special services to carry out the attack.

Charges

- A court in Moscow sent Korba, who was charged with attempting to kill a law enforcement officer and illegally storing weapons, into custody, a court spokesman told TASS.