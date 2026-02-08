Putin thanks UAE leader for assistance in detaining suspect in attack on Russian general

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the Emirati assistance in detaining a suspect in a recent attempt on the life of a senior Russian general, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin held a phone call with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday evening. President Putin thanked his Emirati counterpart for the fruitful cooperation between special services and the Emirati assistance in detaining a suspect in the terror attack on General [Vladimir] Alekseyev," Peskov said. According to him, the two leaders continued the discussion of issues that were raised during Al Nahyan’s recent visit to Moscow.