LUGANSK, February 8. /TASS/. Russia forces have succeeded in the special military operation zone the most in the Zaporozhye sector of the line of engagement and in the western Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for a second week running, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"If we discuss the success of our troops, then, despite very severe frosts - with temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit) and strong gusts of wind with limited visibility reported near the line of engagement - our fighters built on their successes almost along the entire line of engagement. <…> They did best in the Zaporozhye area and in the western Donetsk People’s Republic," the expert said.

This week, Russian forces have continued fighting in Konstantinovka and Krasny Liman in the DPR and in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Marochko added. According to him, Russian fighters also continued to expand the buffer zone in Ukraine’s Sumy Region.

On February 1, Marochko told TASS that Russian fighters had the most success in driving out Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye sector of the front line and in the northwestern DPR.

On February 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had cleared eight localities of Ukrainian troops over the past week, including three each in the DPR and the Zaporozhye Region and one each in the Kharkov and Sumy regions.