Figure skater Gumennik changes music for short program at Olympics

MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Pyotr Gumennik has changed the musical accompaniment for his short program at the Winter Olympics, the International Skating Union (ISU) press service reported.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the 23-year-old athlete might perform at the Olympics with last year's short program due to issues obtaining permission to use music from the film ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer’. Gumennik will now perform to Edgar Hakobyan’s Waltz 1805.

Gumennik is a 23-year-old Russian champion and silver and bronze medalist at national championships. He is also a two-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix finals.

The men's short program is scheduled for February 10, and the free skate will be presented on February 13.