Iran could attack US bases in response to potential strike — foreign minister

TUNIS, February 7. /TASS/. Iran could attack US bases in the region if the United States strikes its territory, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.

"We will not attack US territory if Washington attacks us, but we will attack its bases in the region," he said.

Araghchi also emphasized that Iran’s missile program will not be discussed now or in the future, as it is a matter of defense. "The issue of missiles is not up for discussion, neither now nor in the future, as it is a matter of defense," he said.

Additionally, the Iranian foreign minister ruled out the possibility of exporting stockpiles of highly enriched uranium from to third countries as part of a potential agreement with the United States on the nuclear dossier. "The level of uranium enrichment depends on our needs. Enriched uranium does not leave Iranian territory," he stressed.

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US delegation was led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The US leader recalled that the United States carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic last June in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack will be far worse," urging not to let "that happen again.".