Belarus stands in solidarity with Pakistan in fight against terrorism — president

MINSK, February 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the leadership of Pakistan in connection with the terrorist attack at the Islamabad mosque during Friday prayers, which resulted in a large number of civilian casualties and injuries.

The head of state emphasized that the people of the republic received this news with deep sorrow. "I am confident that all those responsible for this horrific crime will face punishment commensurate with their deeds," the condolence message to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari provided by the press service of the Belarusian leader stated. In his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Lukashenko "expressed condolences to all the people of Pakistan, asked to convey words of support to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and wished a swift recovery to the injured," the press service reported.

Earlier, condemnation of the explosion was also voiced by the official representative of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, on his page on social network X. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers attacks that violate the sanctity of mosques and sacred religious rituals, targeting believers and civilians, to be contrary to Islamic and humanitarian values, and therefore condemns them in the strongest terms," the Afghan foreign ministry stated. Kabul also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the terrorist attack.

An explosion rocked the vicinity of a Shiite mosque in an Islamabad neighborhood. According to the Dawn newspaper, at least 31 people died and nearly 170 were wounded. According to the Geo television channel, the explosive device was activated by a suicide bomber during the Friday prayers after he was stopped at the entrance to the mosque.