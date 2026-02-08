Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service reported nabbing the gunman who attempted to kill a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and a suspected male accomplice.

A suspected female accomplice of the gunman has fled to Ukraine, the FSB told TASS. According to the FSB, Dubai extradited the attacker, Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, who targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, to Russia.

A Russian national, Korba, was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia with assistance from UAE partners, the FSB continued. He is the man who carried out the attack, the FSB said.

A search for the organizers of the attack is ongoing.

The assassination attempt occurred in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in northwest Moscow on February 6. The attacker fired several shots at a man in a residential building there and fled the scene. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the attempt on the life of a senior Russian general.