General Alexeyev regains consciousness post-surgery after attempt on life

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, who survived an assassination attempt, is conscious, and doctors cautiously state that there is no threat to his life, medical sources told TASS.

"The surgery was successful. After it, Alexeyev was placed in a medically induced coma. He has now regained consciousness. At this point, it can be cautiously stated that the threat to his life has passed," the agency was informed.

The assassination attempt against Alexeyev took place on February 6, when an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and fled the scene. The general was taken to the hospital with injuries. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation on charges of attempted murder and illicit trafficking in firearms.