MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The majority of Moldova’s population favors integration with Russia over Romania, Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, told TASS.

Commenting on President Maia Sandu’s remarks about the need to review the country’s status and possibly hold a referendum on reunification with Romania, he said: "In a situation when Russian-speaking people make up about a half of the population, there is a need to hold a referendum with two alternatives - becoming a part of Romania or Russia."

"This kind of approach would be more honest and fair, but the government fears it, realizing that the majority of the population supports integration with Russia," he said.