Krasnopol precision munitions deliver accurate hits — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Total production of guided munitions increased by dozens of times since the start of the Special Military Operation, Industrial Director of Rostec armament cluster Bekhan Ozdoev told TASS in an interview.

"Rostec maintains the unprecedented pace of ammunition supplies. This pertains to projectiles for tubed artillery and rocket projectiles for MLRS, including guided ones. Their total output increased by dozens of times from the start of the Special Military Operation," Ozdoev said.

"The same is true for Krasnopol precision munitions. And most importantly, our precision munitions evolved so that they are capable, as the saying goes, hit the eye of a squirrel. They are capable of engaging individual small-size targets in particular, he added.