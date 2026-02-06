MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian security forces have gained access to the file sharing site of Ukrainian Culture Minister Tatyana Berezhnaya and army propaganda units, including the Information and Psychological Operations Center (IPOC), a security forces source told TASS.

"The Ukrainian official has asked the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to use its propagandists, including IPOC, and to assist in distributing posters prepared by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). We managed to gain access to the file sharing site of the military propagandists and the head of the Ministry of Culture," he said.

The source said that the NAPC is subordinate to the government and is currently directly controlled by Vladimir Zelensky. "It is vital for the Kiev regime to show the Western audience ‘the fight against corruption’ in the country. Using military propagandists, Zelensky plans to redirect the flow of complaints specifically to the NAPC, reducing the amount of information received by the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - TASS) and SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - TASS), whose employees are associated with the American special services," he explained.

The Kiev authorities "has managed to steal money" for the production of information materials on combating corruption. "Berezhnaya's report refers to certain government decisions and relevant contracts in 2025, while the campaign posters were produced in 2024. It turns out that the EU countries allocated money for the production of posters. The Ukrainian Culture Ministry appropriated a tranche, reported on the materials of 2024, and used the military for distribution," the representative of the security forces said, adding that these sums amount to hundreds of thousands of euros.

The NAPC, established in 2015, performs preventive functions: develops anti-corruption strategies, verifies declarations of civil servants and political parties that receive state funding. In case of inconsistencies, the agency must transfer the materials to NABU.