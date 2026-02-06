US to take measures against India if it starts buying Russian oil again — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. The US administration will take measures against India, including by re-imposing an additional 25% tariff on its goods, if it continues to purchase Russian oil, according to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

"If the Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the United States Trade Representative, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and the Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, shall recommend whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25% on imports of articles of India," the document says.