Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod with ten missiles, injuring two people — governor

BELGOROD, February 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched ten missiles at Russia’s Belgorod, injuring two civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Belgorod was subjected to a massive missile strike with ten missiles. Two civilians were injured," the regional head said.

Earlier, it was reported that four people were injured in the morning attack on Belgorod. According to the governor, two commercial and infrastructure facilities, 38 cars, three apartments in two apartment buildings, and 12 private houses were damaged in the city.