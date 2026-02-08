Gunman who attempted to kill Russian general acted on Kiev’s instructions — investigators

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Lyubomir Korba, a native of Ukraine’s Ternopol Region, who attempted to kill a senior Russian general earlier this week acted on instructions from Ukrainian special services as he arrived in Moscow in December to carry out the attack, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"It was determined that Korba arrived in Moscow in late December on instructions from Ukrainian special services to carry out the terror attack," she said.

According to Petrenko, the gunman flew from Russia to the UAE hours after the attempt on the life of Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev. He was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia.