MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. UK pianist Martin James Bartlett has offered Russian figure skater Pyotr Gumennik, who has issues with obtaining permission to use music for a short program performance at the Winter Olympics, to use his composition.

In a post on his Instagram (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities), the musician offered to help settle the issue, hinting that Gumennik would have no problems with rights infringement if he used one of Bartlett's compositions.

A source told TASS that the 23-year-old athlete may perform at the Olympics with last year's short program due to issues obtaining permission to use music from the film ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer’. International Olympic Committee (IOC) Communications Director Mark Addams told TASS that the skater is responsible for obtaining permission for the music.

Gumennik is a 23-year-old Russian champion and silver and bronze medalist at national championships. He is also a two-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix finals.

The men's short program is scheduled for February 10, and the free skate will be presented on February 13.