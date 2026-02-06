Ukraine wants security guarantees for Odessa, source tells TASS

ABU DHABI, February 6. /TASS/. Ukraine wants a peace document currently being worked on to include security guarantees for its Black Sea port city of Odessa, a source close to the talks in Abu Dhabi told TASS.

"This aspect is of critical importance to Kiev," he said. "Ukraine would need guarantees within a [peace] package that Russian troops would not go to Odessa, that is there should be a mechanism for something like this," he explained.

On January 23 and 24, Abu Dhabi hosted the first round of trilateral consultations on security between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. The second round of Abu Dhabi talks was held in the UAE capital on February 4 and 5.