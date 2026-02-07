Iran is ready for deal, but US in no rush to finalize it — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. Washington believes Tehran is inclined towards reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, but the United States is in no hurry to conclude a deal, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida

"We have very good talks going with Iran. They [Iran] want to make a deal, as they should. I'd love to see if there is a deal that is acceptable," Trump stated. "We have plenty of time. If you remember Venezuela, we waited around for a while, and we're in no rush," he stressed.

Speaking about the terms of a possible agreement, the US president made priorities clear: "One thing, and right up front, no nuclear weapons [for Iran]." "If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have made that deal, but they [Iran] weren't willing to do that. Now they are willing to do it," Trump noted. "They’re willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago, or even a year ago."

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US delegation was led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.