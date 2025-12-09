Russia moves forward with production of series of cancer vaccines

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The first three test series of the mRNA anti-cancer vaccine have been manufactured in Russia, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said.

"Funds were allocated to build out a production facility to make the mRNA vaccine at the Gamaleya Center. The factory has been built and fully equipped. Moreover, it has already manufactured three validation series. And what is most important, our leading oncology center, the Hertsen Oncology Research Institute led by Academician [Andrey] Kaprin, has received the entire package of authorization documents to use this technology, from diagnostics to the production of mRNA and the use in people," he said at a scientific conference at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Ivannikov Institute for System Programming.

According to earlier reports, Russia’s health ministry authorized the use of two anti-cancer preparations: an mRNA and a peptide vaccine. The Neooncovac vaccine for treating melanoma was developed jointly with the Gamaleya Center and the Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center and was manufactured at the Russian health ministry’s National Medical Research Radiological Centre (NMRRC). It is meant for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma.

