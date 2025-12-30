LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. By attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region the Kiev regime attempted to provoke Moscow into withdrawing from negotiations on a peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, military expert Vitaly Kiselev has told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process following the Ukrainian attack on the presidential residence. Following this incident, Putin informed US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation that Russia's position in the negotiations would be reviewed, but that Moscow intends to continue working closely and fruitfully with Washington to find ways to achieve peace.

"The terrorist attack on our president's state residence was planned. It was planned before Zelensky's trip to Florida for talks with Trump. Apparently, Zelensky and his, so to speak, partners, who are based in France, Germany, and Britain, wanted to provoke Russia's withdrawal from the negotiation process," Kiselev said.

According to him, each of Zelensky’s trips to meet with world leaders is "accompanied by a large number" of drone strikes on Russian regions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones. All drones were destroyed. Lavrov noted that no casualties or damage from the drone debris had been reported.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew the attention of US President Donald Trump to Kiev's attack, which occurred "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not be left "without the most serious response."