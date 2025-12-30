WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's presumptuous demands for security guarantees for Kiev could undermine negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine, The American Conservative stated.

The article’s author, Andrew Day, noted that Zelensky is dissatisfied with the proposed security guarantees. He "is now complaining that even the security guarantees which [US President Donald] Trump is evidently offering Ukraine are insufficient, since they would last for ‘only’ 15 years," the columnist wrote.

"Zelensky’s presumptuous demands, if honored, could doom negotiations," Day pointed out. According to the expert, these demands will not be convincing but will create serious political and geopolitical risks for the Trump administration.

The US leader "should make it clear to Zelensky" that Ukraine "doesn’t 'have the cards.'" Trump "should insist that Europe, not America, take the lead in providing Ukraine security guarantees," Day concluded.

Trump received Zelensky on December 28 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After more than two hours of bilateral talks, Trump and Zelensky held a video conference with European leaders. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the talks focused on security guarantees.

The next day, Zelensky said that Trump had offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years, with the possibility of extension, but Kiev wants 30-50 years immediately.