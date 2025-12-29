MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Dibrova in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,360 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 205 troops and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 205 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 495 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 190 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Andreyevka, Alekseyevka and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Rubezhnoye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Podoly and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo, Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk direction during the last 24 hours, units of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 144th mechanized and 92nd assault brigades, including foreign mercenaries in areas near the settlements of Palamarevka and Blagodatovka, which pursued the goal of breaking through into the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. Up to 26 militants and 17 items of military hardware were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and two HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, and also an Italian-made Iveco armored vehicle and a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 pickup trucks and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Cherevkovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Dolgaya Balka, Reznikovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a Hummer armored vehicle of US manufacture, eight motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including three NATO-produced weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Krutoyarovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Toretskoye, Svetloye, Grishino, Shevchenko, Shilovka, Belitskoye, Vodyanskoye, Dobropolye and Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 495 personnel in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bratskoye and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Boikovo, Ternovatoye and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Novoandreyevka and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in over 150 locations in past 24 hours

Russian forces struck Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 150 locations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 140 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Grom theater missiles and 140 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 105,805 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,775 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,240 field artillery guns and mortars and 50,291 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.