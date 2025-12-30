Trump furious over Ukraine's attempted attack on Putin's residence — politician

PARIS, December 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is furious over Ukraine's attempt to attack Russian leader Vladimir Putin's official residence, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, said.

"Trump is furious over Ukraine's alleged attack on Putin's residence! He knows that this was done to thwart his peace efforts," Filippo wrote on his X page.

The French politician also stated the need to "assess as soon as possible the extent of Europe and NATO's involvement in this insane act of sabotage."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 drones on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. According to the top diplomat, there was no information about casualties or damage from the drone debris.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that, during a telephone conversation, Putin drew US President Donald Trump's attention to Kiev’s attack, which occurred "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian head of state also told the US leader that Moscow's position in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.