Port infrastructure in Odessa region damaged in overnight explosions

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Port infrastructure was damaged in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine as a result of overnight explosions in the region, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development Alexey Kuleba reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, facilities in the ports of Yuzhny and Chernomorsk were damaged.

The regional administration head, Oleg Kiper, also confirmed the damage to port facilities in a statement on Telegram. He said that damage was also recorded to the region's industrial infrastructure.

Air raid sirens went off in the Odessa region, and explosions rocked the city overnight into Tuesday.