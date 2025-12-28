MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Europe’s "War Party" is ready to go all the way in its anti-Russian ideas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with TASS following the results of 2025.

"Whether leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron and the like have reached a point of no return is hard to say. We do see that so far, the European war party has been investing its political capital in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, and is ready to go the whole nine yards," the Russian minister said.

"I would like to place a special emphasis on the fact that these actions on their behalf were totally illegitimate. After all, Russia has never taken the initiative to target its European neighbours with unfriendly actions," Lavrov stated.