Trump’s reaction to attack on Putin’s residence and contacts with Kiev: Putin-Trump call

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States have held another phone call, Putin’s aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, Putin drew his US counterpart’s attention to the Kiev government’s terrorist attack on his state residence in the Novgorod Region. The US leader said he was shocked to hear that and warned that this attack would affect American approaches to working with Vladimir Zelensky.

Apart from that, the two presidents discussed the US-Ukrainian talks in Florida and agreed to continue their dialogue in the future "in quite a friendly fashion."

TASS has complied Ushakov’s key statement.

On Kiev’s attacks on Putin’s state residence

Putin drew Trump’s to the fact that "immediately after the negotiations in Mar-a-Lago" Kiev staged a terror attack on his state residence and warned that these terrorist actions "will not be left without a most serious answer."

The Russian president told the US leader that Russia's negotiating stance on Ukraine "will be reviewed regarding a whole range of agreements and solutions reached during the previous stage" following Kiev’s act of state terrorism. "The Americans should understand that," he noted.

Trump "was shocked to hear about this [Ukraine’s attack], literally outraged and said the he could not even imagine such reckless actions" on the part of the Ukrainian side. The American leader stressed that this Ukrainian attack "this will undoubtedly affect American approaches in the context of working with Zelensky." Apart from that, he said that thank God, the United States has given no Tomahawks to Ukraine.

On results of US-Ukraine contacts

Trump and his advisers "gave a detailed account of yesterday’s talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Mar-a-Lago."

According to Ushakov, "Zelensky was recommended to not even try to get a time-out for his armed forces, and to focus on reaching a comprehensive agreement paving the way to a real end of the armed conflict instead."

The Kremlin aide stressed that "during these talks, the US side advanced the idea that Kiev needs to take real steps toward ending the conflict rather than hiding behind calls for a temporary ceasefire."

The Russian side believes that Ukraine’s proposals give Kiev an opportunity to evade obligations.

Russia-US contacts

In 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with American representatives on 17 separate occasions, including 10 conversations with US President Donald Trump. "This includes his visit to Alaska, 10 telephone conversations with Donald Trump, and six meetings with his special envoys," Ushakov noted.

According to the Kremlin aide, the intensity of contacts with the United States is very telling. "You can draw your own conclusions about what this means," he added.