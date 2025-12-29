Ukraine peace talks still far from end stages, Tusk says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says a peace deal on Ukraine still has a way to go.

"The negotiations are still far from over," Tusk said on X following overnight consultations with European leaders after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. Tusk cited the US statement that it would participate in security guarantees for Kiev as a big "success" of the negotiations.

Tusk said a peace deal on Russia’s terms would equate to "the defeat of the West and Ukraine in the confrontation."

Trump received Zelensky on December 28 at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach (Florida). After their over two-hour-long talks, Trump and Zelensky had a video conversation with European leaders. According to European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen it was about security guarantees.

At a joint press conference with Zelensky, Trump acknowledged that the territorial issue remains unresolved. He said that Russia, the United States and Ukraine are now much closer to an agreement than ever before. As the American president sees it, a deal could be reached in a few weeks. At the same time, Trump admitted that it's possible the agreement could fall apart. Zelensky said that the Ukrainian position on territorial concessions is still at odds with the Russian one.

On the eve of the meeting with Zelensky, Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump assessed the conversation as very good and productive. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that during the telephone conversation, Trump carefully listened to Putin's arguments and assessments.