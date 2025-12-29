Putin appoints Dmitry Polyansky permanent representative to OSCE in Vienna

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Polyansky to serve as the country’s permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna, replacing Alexander Lukashevich, as per his decree published on Monday.

The presidential decree "appoints Polyansky Dmitry Alexeyevich as the Russian Federation’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria."

Another decree relieves Lukashevich of his duties and appoints him as Russia’s permanent representative to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) bodies in Minsk, Belarus.

Polyansky began his work at the Russian Foreign Ministry in 1993. In 2008-2011 he was minister-counsellor at the Russian embassy in Poland. In 2011, he was appointed deputy head of the ministry’s First CIS Countries Department. In 2018, he became the first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Mission to the United Nations.