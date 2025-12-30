US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two people

NEW YORK, December 30. /TASS/. The US military has conducted a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command said in an X post.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed," the post reads.

The strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.