G7 undertakes commitment to work on nuclear safety in Ukraine — statement

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7), comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan, pledged to cooperate on ensuring nuclear safety in Ukraine.

"We commit to working closely in terms of ensuring nuclear safety, including with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Ukraine to promote fundraising for the rehabilitation at the earliest of the Chornobyl containment arch and to prevent any radiological incident that would have serious humanitarian and environmental consequences for the entire continent," the statement reads.

The group also expressed its "continued support" to US President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, saying that Europe "has a leading role to play in this process," joined by "other partners."

"We acknowledge that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement," the statement reads.