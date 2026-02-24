BRUSSELS, February 24. /TASS/. For the first time since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the European Parliament at an emergency session has adopted a resolution that omits a military victory for Ukraine.

The session lasted 2.5 hours, during which the deputies watched a video speech by Vladimir Zelensky, held a debate condemning Russia, and adopted a traditional resolution. The resolution is also the shortest ever and is a simple compilation of all the cliches used by European propaganda against Russia.

For the first time, the resolution does not mention "Ukraine’s military victory," but only calls for pressure on Russia to strengthen Kiev's negotiating position and provide military guarantees to Kiev after the signing of peace. The European Parliament also acknowledged that if a peace agreement is signed, part of Ukraine's territories will be ceded to Russia.

Also, for the first time the deputies criticized not so much Russia as the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Slovakia, Robert Fico, for blocking not only the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, but also a 90 billion euro financing for Kiev for 2026-2027.

The European Parliament’s resolutions are not legally binding, only advisory, even for the institutions of the European Union.