Brussels as corrupt as Kiev, Hungarian foreign minister says

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. The European Union pays no attention to the corruption scandal in Ukraine because EU officials are neck-deep in corruption themselves, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the detention by Belgian police of former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

"I believe it is clear now why Brussels has not held Kiev accountable. The same thing that is happening in Kiev is happening in Brussels. Colossal corruption is blossoming here," the foreign minister told journalists in Belgium's capital where he is attending a meeting with his NATO counterparts. The conversation with the press was broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

On December 2, the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed reports about searches being conducted at the European External Action Service headquarters in Brussels, the Bruges-based College of Europe and multiple private homes in which "three people" were detained by Belgian police. They are accused of rigging tenders for EU-funded projects, including a training program for young diplomats at the College of Europe. Alongside Mogherini, the EU’s former Secretary-General Stefano Sannino was detained, the Belgian newspaper L’Echo reported.