Lavrov tells Europe we don't need your help on Ukraine deal, just don't blow it up

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t need Europe’s help in making a deal on Ukraine with the United States, it only asks that it not hinder the process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the Europeans as a potential third participant [in talks on the Ukrainian settlement, we don’t need their assistance with such positions (as many European leaders are sticking to - TASS)," he said after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

"The Russian-American dialogue is based on understandings reached in Alaska," he stressed. "We see no reason why the American administration renege on these. The more so as this was the stance taken in [US President] Donald Trump and his team’s proposal."

"So, we don’t need Europe’s assistance, we’d rather they don’t meddle," he said. "And then, I think everything will be all right."

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, met in Alaska in August. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow not long ago. They brought proposals on settling the Ukrainian conflict that are based on the agreements reached during the Russia-US summit.